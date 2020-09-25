Ansa

"L'Italia è stato il primo paese occidentale a essere pesantemente colpito dal Covid-19. Il governo e la comunità, a tutti i livelli, hanno reagito con forza e hanno ribaltato la traiettoria dell'epidemia con una serie di misure basate sulla scienza". Lo scrive l'Oms su Twitter postando un video nel quale racconta, attraverso immagini e interviste, il modo in cui l'Italia ha affrontato l'emergenza.