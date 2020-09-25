Ansa
"L'Italia è stato il primo paese occidentale a essere pesantemente colpito dal Covid-19. Il governo e la comunità, a tutti i livelli, hanno reagito con forza e hanno ribaltato la traiettoria dell'epidemia con una serie di misure basate sulla scienza". Lo scrive l'Oms su Twitter postando un video nel quale racconta, attraverso immagini e interviste, il modo in cui l'Italia ha affrontato l'emergenza.
#Italy 🇮🇹 was the first Western country to be heavily affected by #COVID19. The government & community, across all levels, reacted strongly & turned around the trajectory of the epidemic with a series of science-based measures. This video tells the story of 🇮🇹’s experience. pic.twitter.com/ZjGNAuZnyl
