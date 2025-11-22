Migranti, il video choc del respingimento in mare in Grecia
di Redazione
Si vede un gommone stracarico che viene speronato dalla motovedetta della Guardia costiera ellenica mettendo i pericolo la vita delle persone a bordo
November 22, 2025
«Un video-choc che mostra, con inquietante chiarezza, come la Guardia Costiera greca mette in pericolo la vita le persone vulnerabili che cercano protezione in Europa». Sono le parole che accompagnano le immagini diffuse sui social dal profilo Aegean Boat Report che raccontano le pericolosissime traversate dei migranti lungo la rotta del Mar Egeo, tra la Turchia e la Grecia. Un gommone stracarico di persone - si intravedono diverse donne e bambini - impauriti dall'avvicinarsi della motovedetta della guardia costiera greca.
«Negli ultimi cinque anni, il Mar Egeo è diventato il luogo di innumerevoli naufragi. Per molte di queste tragedie, sono state sollevate domande sul coinvolgimento delle autorità greche — questioni che non sono mai state indagate adeguatamente» sostengono gli attivisti. «Le unità della Guardia Costiera greca fanno costantemente di tutto per impedire che barche cariche di uomini, donne e bambini raggiungano le isole greche».
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">🚨 Shocking Video Reveals How Greek Authorities Endanger Lives at Sea<br><br>A video has emerged showing, with disturbing clarity, how the Greek Coast Guard endangers the lives of vulnerable people seeking protection in Europe.<br><br>Over the last five years, the Aegean Sea has become the… <a href="https://t.co/uaXvLg5BIp">pic.twitter.com/uaXvLg5BIp</a></p>— Aegean Boat Report (@ABoatReport) <a href="https://twitter.com/ABoatReport/status/1991899642397708513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 21, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
